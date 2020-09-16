Man accused of threatening people with screwdriver at Dundee skate park, smashing vehicle with intent to steal, and behaving abusively to Lidl staff

A man allegedly brandished a screwdriver in a skate park before behaving abusively in a Lidl store.

Barry Walsh, of Strathmore Lodge, Ward Road, is accused of making threats, conducting himself in an aggressive and disorderly manner and brandishing a screwdriver at Dudhope skate park on May 19.

On the same date at Dudhope Castle car park, Walsh allegedly smashed the rear offside window of a car and tried to force the vehicle open with the intent to steal.

Walsh, 41, is also alleged to have shouted, sworn and made threats at Lidl, Macalpine Road, on May 22.

The case at Dundee Sheriff Court was continued without plea until October.