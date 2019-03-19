Man accused of taking aftershave, a wallet and an iPad from Dundee eatery

A man has denied claims he made off with a haul of goods from a city centre restaurant.

Ross Henderson, 36, of Deveron Crescent, allegedly stole an iPod, wallets containing cards and £80 cash from Tony Macaroni on Whitehall Street on March 24 last year.

He is further charged with stealing a watch and a bottle of aftershave from the venue.

Henderson allegedly pretended to an employee at Tesco on Nethergate that he was the lawful holder of a bank card before obtaining £12.50 worth of goods.

The following day, he allegedly committed the same offence at Spar in Orleans Place for goods worth £7.90.

Henderson did not appear in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court to answer the charges but a plea of not guilty was tendered on his behalf by solicitor Jim Caird. A trial was fixed for June 6 by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown with an intermediate diet on May 21.