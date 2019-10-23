Man accused of striking officer with hot liquid at Dundee police headquarters

Garry Anderson, 25, is accused of striking a police officer with a hot liquid.

It is alleged that Anderson struck a cup of hot liquid, causing it to strike PC Alan Hunter, at police headquarters on West Bell Street on August 14.

Anderson, of Traill Terrace, Montrose, allegedly shouted and swore during the incident. The offences were allegedly committed while Anderson was subject to bail conditions.

His case was continued without plea until November 8.