A trial has been fixed for a man accused of carrying out a glass attack in a city pub.

Ryan Cavanagh, 30, is accused of assaulting Douglas Black at The Copper Still, Bell Street, on November 18 last year by striking him on the face with a glass and then repeatedly punching him on the head.

Cavanagh, of Clifden Blue Court, allegedly caused Mr Black to suffer severe injury, permanent impairment and permanent disfigurement as well as endangering his life.

He will stand trial in March.