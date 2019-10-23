Man accused of stealing vehicle and crashing into wall in Dundee street

A man allegedly stole a car before crashing it into a wall.

Calum Miller, 20, is accused of stealing the vehicle on Sutherland Crescent on June 28 last year.

Miller then allegedly drove dangerously by driving at excessive speeds on Sutherland Crescent, Forth Crescent and Mallaig Avenue.

On Forth Crescent, he allegedly collided with a stationary vehicle before repeatedly driving on the opposing carriageway, in the face of oncoming traffic, on Mallaig Avenue.

Miller, of Strathcarron Place, is then alleged to have mounted a kerb and collided with a wall.

He also faces a second charge of driving without a valid policy of insurance.

Following a motion by solicitor Paul Parker-Smith, Miller’s case was continued without plea until November 8.