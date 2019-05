A man has been accused of stealing rum and steaks from two Lochee supermarkets.

Robert Simpson, 39, allegedly stole two bottles of rum from Aldi, at the Stack Leisure Park, on February 4.

Two days later, Simpson, of Adamson Court, allegedly stole four beef joints and five steaks from Lidl on South Road.

Simpson will stand trial on August 15 with an intermediate diet on July 9.