A man has been accused of shoplifting from a city supermarket.

John Stewart is alleged to have committed the theft at Morrisons on Afton Way.

It is alleged that he stole cosmetics from the store on February 20.

The 42-year-old, of Arklay Terrace, did not appear in court to answer the charge before Sheriff Derek Reekie.

Stewart’s case was continued without plea until Friday July 26.