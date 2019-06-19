Man accused of stealing car and letting it roll into two vehicles

John Rowlands, of Callender Gardens, is charged with stealing a car before letting it roll away and collide with two other vehicles.

Prosecutors allege that on October 6 on Court Street North, he also excessively revved the engine, drove at speed at and approached Jeffrey Appleyard and Morag Mathew while acting aggressively, shouting, swearing and demanding they help him stop his car from rolling away.

Rowlands is alleged to have culpably and recklessly let the car roll backwards, there-after striking him on the body and colliding with two other parked vehicles.

The 31-year-old is also alleged to have driven without insurance and taken the vehicle without consent at Callender Gardens.

Rowlands did not appear in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court to answer the charge.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continued his case without plea until July 5.