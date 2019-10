Alexander Leaburn, of Stirling Street, is accused of stealing bedding.

The 49-year-old is alleged to have committed the theft from Dunelm Mill at Kingsway West Retail Park on June 1.

Leaburn did not appear in court to tender a plea to the charge.

As a result, his case was continued until October 18 by Sheriff Christopher Shead.