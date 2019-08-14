Man accused of stealing bank cards from car and using them to buy items in Dundee shops

A man has denied obtaining goods worth £265 with stolen bank cards.

Keith Watson is facing 17 charges of paying for items at multiple shops in Dundee with cards that he allegedly stole.

Watson is accused of stealing a purse and its contents, including credit cards, from an insecure car on Overton Gardens on March 19 last year.

The following day, he allegedly purchased a number of items including milk, cigarettes and groceries at stores including BP Garage on Kingsway West, Dunholm Stores, Costcutter on Brownhill Road and News Plus, Buttars Loan.

Watson, of Craigowan Road, also allegedly stole a purse and cards from an insecure vehicle on Mallaig Avenue on May 4 last year before paying for goods with the stolen card.

The 40-year-old pleaded not guilty to all charges and had a trial date fixed for December 17.