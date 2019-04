Gareth Craig, of Lyon Street, has been accused of stealing more than £7,000.

He is accused of thefts amounting to £7,190 from Macalpine Road, Albert Street, Nethergate, High Street and Kingsway between July 23 and August 21 2016.

The 28-year-old had his case continued without plea until May 3 by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.