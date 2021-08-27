Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021
News / Court

Man accused of stamping on head of alleged Perth murder victim Ian Menzies

By Jamie Buchan
August 27, 2021, 7:00 am
Ian Menzies was described as "the best dad, grandad and brother in the world".
A suspected murder victim was allegedly assaulted at a Perth pub 18 months before his death.

Ian Menzies was found dead at his city centre flat in June this year, prompting a major police investigation.

His son, Craig Nixon, appeared in court accused of murdering the 55-year-old before allegedly fleeing to London.

June 2021: Police at the Scott Street flat in Perth where Mr Menzies was found dead.

Now, in a separate case, Perth man Darryn Calder faces trial for an alleged assault on Mr Menzies in November 2019, which prosecutors claim put his life in danger.

The 33-year-old is accused of attacking Mr Menzies at the Sandeman bar, Kinnoull Street, by pushing and repeatedly punching him on head and body.

It is alleged Calder seized Mr Menzies, threw him to the ground, repeatedly kicked him on the head and body and stamped on his head “to the danger of his life”.

‘Ex-partner’

Calder, of Canal Street, Perth, is further accused of assaulting his ex-partner Chelsea Taylor at the pub on the same date.

It is alleged he repeatedly seized her by the body, pulled her to the ground and sat on her to her injury.

The Sandeman on Kinnoull Street, Perth

Prosecutors also claim that while outside on Kinnoull Street, Calder behaved in a threatening or abusive manner, which was likely to cause fear or alarm.

It is alleged he acted aggressively, repeatedly shouted and swore, and jumped on to the bonnet of a Ford Fiesta while Ms Taylor was taking refuge inside.

Calder is accused of repeatedly kicking and punching the windows of the car, causing them to smash.

Trial date set

The case called at Perth Sheriff Court in Calder’s absence on Thursday.

Solicitor Paul Ralph tendered pleas of not guilty to the three charges.

During the brief hearing, Mr Menzies was officially removed from the crown’s list of witnesses.

A trial was set for November 22.

Tributes

Floral tributes and messages of condolence were left at the home of Mr Menzie’s following his sudden death earlier this summer.

Among the bouquets was a Celtic FC top signed by members of his family, and a photograph of the club’s legendary past teams.

Tributes left to Ian Menzies on Scott Street, Perth

In a tribute released through Police Scotland, Mr Menzies’ family said: “Ian was the best dad, grandad and brother in the world.

“He was caring, respected and loved dearly by friends and family.

“Words cannot express how sorely he will be missed.”