Man accused of stalking partner in Dundee and Fife by putting tracker on car

A man will stand trial accused of stalking his former partner.

Jacek Zagrodny, of Craigievar Walk, allegedly placed a satellite tracker on the woman’s car between July 20 last year and May 16.

He allegedly attended her home uninvited, repeatedly sent her texts and emails, threatened her with violence and threatened to self-harm on Brownhill Road and on various roads between Dundee and St Andrews.

Zagrodny, 42, allegedly shouted, swore and followed her in his vehicle, as well as placing a satellite tracker on her car to monitor her movements.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fixed a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court for September 27.