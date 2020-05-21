Dundee man accused of stalking ex-partner and forcing tongue in her mouth

A man has appeared in court accused of stalking his ex-partner in Dundee over a four-year period.

William Gibbs, of Cunningham Street, is alleged to have repeatedly followed the woman at multiple addresses across the city between December 2016 and this month.

Gibbs made no plea when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court from custody in connection with the allegations.

Prosecutors firstly allege that Gibbs engaged in a course of conduct that was abusive of his ex-partner between December 1 2016 and March 31 2019 at Mary Slessor Square and Albert Street.

He is alleged to have caused the woman to suffer fear and alarm by repeatedly attending at her place of work, repeatedly shouting and swearing and repeatedly following her in a car.

Gibbs is charged with making offensive remarks and repeatedly attending at the woman’s home.

It is alleged that he kicked and banged a door repeatedly and left gifts for her.

The 38-year-old also faces a separate charge between April 2019 and May 14 this year.

Gibbs allegedly engaged in a similar course of conduct at an address on Kemnay Gardens and at Asda, Milton of Craigie.

He allegedly attended her home repeatedly and left gifts before following her on foot and in his car.

Thereafter, Gibbs allegedly pursued the woman and seized her by the body before inserting his tongue into her mouth.

Court papers additionally allege that Gibbs repeatedly shouted and swore at the woman during the same period as well as sending her abusive WhatsApp messages.

Defence solicitor John Boyle made no plea on Gibbs’ behalf when he appeared on petition before Sheriff James Williamson.

His case was continued for further examination and Gibbs was released on bail.