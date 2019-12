A 54-year-old man has been accused of spraying aftershave in his ex-partner’s eyes.

James Fox, of Carlochie Place, denies attacking the woman at an address on Hospital Street on October 13.

He allegedly sprayed aftershave in her face and eyes before pushing the woman on the head.

Fox did not appear in the dock to answer the charge. Following a Crown motion, Sheriff John Morris continued his case without plea until next month.