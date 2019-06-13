Man accused of spitting on police officers and claiming he had hepatitis C

A man has been charged with spitting on and struggling with police officers during a bus journey.

Connor McLeod is alleged to have spat directly onto the face of PC Paul Smith while on a bus on Benholm Place on June 7. He is accused of claiming he had hepatitis C after spitting on him.

McLeod, of Bonnethill Court, allegedly assaulted PC Smith by trying to punch him on the head.

He allegedly struggled with PC Smith and PC Shogun Hangetsu as well as acting aggressively, shouting, swearing and making violent threats.

McLeod, 22, made no plea or declaration on petition and had his case continued for further examination. He was granted bail.