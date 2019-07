A trial has been fixed for a man accused of spitting on his partner.

Douglas Kay, 38, is alleged to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner on Sandeman Street on Saturday by acting in an aggressive manner and shouting at the woman.

Kay, of Albert Street, also denies throwing a remote control at her and repeatedly spitting on her face.

Sheriff Derek Reekie fixed a trial for September 11, with an intermediate diet on August 22.