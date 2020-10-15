Man accused of spitting blood at Dundee police and pushing ex-partner through glass door

A man has appeared in court accused of spitting his blood at police officers after pushing his ex-partner through a glass door.

Jamie McGrandle, of Nithsdale Avenue, allegedly attacked the woman at an address on St Edmunds Place on Sunday.

McGrandle allegedly pushed her on the body through a glass door, causing her to fall and the glass to smash.

The 26-year-old allegedly struck the woman on the body with a brush before repeatedly punching and kicking her on the head and body.

McGrandle also faces accusations that he acted aggressively, punched a television, threw furniture, pulled a shelf off a wall, shouted, swore, refused to leave and threatened the police with violence.

Prosecutors allege McGrandle headbutted PCs Paul Cameron and Andrew McIlvenny before spitting blood on their head and body. He then allegedly struggled with them and resisted being arrested.

McGrandle appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court and made no plea when he appeared on petition before Sheriff Alison Michie.

His case was continued for further examination before he was released on bail.