Man accused of spitting on Aldi employee and trying to bite police officer

A man accused of spitting on an Aldi employee before trying to bite a police officer has been remanded in custody.

Matthew Edgerton is alleged to have urinated on a cell door and used his blood to write expletives about the police at the divisional headquarters on West Bell Street on September 5.

This was allegedly after he had spat at an employee of Aldi at The Stack Leisure Park who accused him of shoplifting.

Edgerton allegedly stole a bottle of gin from the store before spitting at the worker. He allegedly threatened staff with violence, challenged them to fight and threw a can of beer against a wall in the shop.

Prosecutors allege that Edgerton failed to provide his details while in the car park before acting abusively towards officers while on a journey to headquarters.

The 27-year-old is accused of making violent threats, threatening to spit on them, struggling with them, repeatedly butting the inside of the van and removing his clothing.

Edgerton allegedly threatened to bite the fingers of police officers and hang himself so that the police would lose their jobs.

While at headquarters, the Dudhope Court man allegedly assaulted PC William Collins by trying to bite his hand.

A separate charge alleges that he shouted and swore at officers, threatened violence and challenged them to fight.

Edgerton allegedly tried to spit on PC Andrew Irvine before urinating on a cell door, writing expletives about police in blood and threatening to spit on officers.

The offences were allegedly committed while Edgerton was subject to bail from Dundee Sheriff Court.

Appearing in the dock from custody, Edgerton made no plea when the case called on petition before Sheriff James McDonald.

The case was continued for further examination and Edgerton was remanded in custody meantime.