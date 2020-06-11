Man accused of spitting at Dundee police officers while claiming he had Covid-19

A man has appeared in court accused of spitting towards police officers while claiming to have Covid-19.

Jason O’Neil is also alleged to have threatened to kill officers during the incident at and en route to police headquarters on West Bell Street on Saturday.

The 25-year-old made no plea in connection with the allegations when he appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

O’Neil is accused of repeatedly shouting, swearing, banging his head against the inside of a police vehicle and making abusive remarks.

It is alleged he threatened to harm himself and threatened PCs Stuart Walker and Daniel Stirling by claiming to have coronavirus.

He allegedly challenged police to fight, threatened to kill officers and threatened violence towards a staff nurse.

A separate allegation states that he spat towards the two named officers while claiming to have Covid-19.

O’Neil, of Middlehills, Coupar Angus, allegedly committed an identical offence towards Lauren Souter, a force support officer.

This allegedly endangered the lives of all three individuals.

After no plea was tendered on his behalf, Sheriff Lindsay Foulis continued O’Neil’s case for further examination.