Man accused of spending more than £2,000 with stolen bank card on gambling site

A trial has been fixed for a man charged with gambling more than £2,000 with a stolen bank card.

Damian Skrzesiewicz, of Dallfield Court, is accused of a number of thefts committed between February 16-17, including allegedly using a stolen card to spend £2,168 on gambling website Heart Games.

The 29-year-old did not appear in court for an intermediate diet but solicitor Stuart Hamilton said his client continued to plead not guilty.

He will stand trial next month.