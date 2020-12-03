Man accused of smashing into shed and setting presents on fire after dousing them in petrol

A man has been accused of setting fire to Christmas presents after dousing them in petrol.

Kevin McGuire, of Mauchline Place West, allegedly committed the offence on January 1 2019 after smashing his way into a shed at South Strathy Farm in Dunning.

It is alleged he damaged a lawnmower, a hedge trimmer, a strimmer, a dog bed and a pressure washer along with boxes and furniture.

This was before the 36-year-old allegedly threw personal items around. McGuire allegedly covered the items in petrol and gun oil.

Prosecutors allege that McGuire culpably and recklessly set fire to items while in an unused living area after emptying two petrol cans.

He allegedly covered unopened Christmas presents, carpets, books and other items in petrol before setting them on fire.

The fire allegedly took effect and destroyed the items in a drawing room and a hallway.

McGuire was not present when the case called for a first diet at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown fixed a further first diet for March.