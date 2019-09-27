Man accused of sexually assaulting woman with mental disorder in Dundee care home

A man is to stand trial accused of sexually abusing a woman at a care home.

Lewis Collings, 28, of Dunholm Road, denies pulling down the woman’s clothing, exposing himself to her, lying in a bed beside her and touching her on May 13 last year.

Collings is also accused of sexually assaulting the woman by touching her lower clothing and genitals as well as exposing himself to her.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

He allegedly did this while providing care to the woman who suffers from a mental disorder.

Collings continued to plead not guilty when he appeared for a continued first diet.

At Dundee Sheriff Court Sheriff Alastair Brown fixed trial for November 25.