A 24-year-old man has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she slept.

Lyle Rubczak, of Invergowrie Drive, is alleged to have attacked the woman at a flat on Blackness Road on September 8 last year.

He is accused of inappropriately touching the woman while she was asleep and unable to give consent, as well as performing a sex act on himself.

Rubczak pleaded not guilty and a trial was fixed for September 20, with an intermediate diet on August 29.