A man accused of sexually assaulting a child had his case continued.

Ronald Herron, 61, denies carrying out the attack at GJ’s pub on Mains Road on August 18 last year.

The Eassie Terrace man is alleged to have inappropriately touched the child on the body and leg over their clothing.

After appearing for an intermediate diet at Dundee Sheriff Court, Herron had his case continued for a further hearing on July 4.