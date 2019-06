Joseph McLean, 55, had his case for alleged historic child sex abuse continued.

He is accused of using lewd, libidinous and indecent practices towards two children at various addresses in Dundee between December 1993 and January 2003.

McLean, of Havant, Hampshire, allegedly touched the children inappropriately at homes in the Hilltown, Charleston and Douglas areas.

A further first diet was fixed for next month.