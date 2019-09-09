Man accused of sexual abuse at Dundee care home

A man has been accused of sexually abusing a woman at a city care home.

Lewis Collings, of Dunholm Road, denies pulling down the woman’s clothing, exposing himself to her, lying in a bed beside her and touching her on May 13 last year.

Collings is also accused of sexually assaulting the woman by touching her lower clothing and genitals as well as exposing himself to her.

The 28-year-old allegedly did this while providing care to the woman who suffers from a mental disorder.

A plea of not guilty to the charge was tendered on his behalf by solicitor Anika Jethwa at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond fixed a further first diet for September 24.