A 22-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the Carseview Centre had his case continued.

Blair Stewart, of Balmoral Gardens, is charged with sexually assaulting the woman with intent to rape at the centre on Tom McDonald Avenue on September 21 last year.

Following a motion by defence solicitor Richard Gray, Stewart had his first diet continued for further inquiries until August 6 by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.