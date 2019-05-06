Man accused of severely injuring woman with car ‘while in course of employment’

A driver has been charged with severely injuring a passenger after hitting her with his car.

William Stewart, of Clepington Road, allegedly committed the offence on Salton Crescent on August 11 last year. He allegedly drove a car carelessly while in the course of his employment, and failed to keep a proper lookout, drove off and collided with Tracey Bowman, causing her severe injury.

Stewart, 63, is also alleged to have failed to provide his name and address, as well as the name and address of the owner of the car.

Stewart’s case was continued for a further intermediate diet by Sheriff Keith O’Mahony until later this month.