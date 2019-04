A man has appeared in court charged with setting fire to a Menzieshill flat.

Andrew Dempster, of Leith Walk, is accused of setting fire to a property on the same street on Tuesday.

It is alleged he wilfully set fire to a sofa and flooring, damaging both and endangering other residents in the block of flats.

Dempster, 27, appeared on petition where no plea or declaration was made on his behalf. The case was continued and he was remanded in custody.