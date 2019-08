A man has appeared in court accused of robbing a man at a cash machine in Lochee.

It is alleged that Martin Low, of Catterline Crescent, robbed Tony Bryan of £150 at the TSB Bank cashpoint on High Street on July 29.

The 37-year-old is accused of committing the offence while subject to a bail order from Dundee Sheriff Court in January.

Low appeared on petition before Sheriff Tom Hughes and made no plea or declaration. His case was continued and he was remanded in custody.