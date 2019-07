Gary Thoms, of St Boswells Terrace, will stand trial accused of robbing two men of £10 each.

He allegedly threatened to stab Logan McLean and Dawid Wedzonka on the Nethergate on October 6 last year, before robbing each of them of £10.

Thoms, 32, is also accused of being concerned in the supply of Class A drug cocaine on the same date.

A trial was fixed for October 1 by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.