Man accused of robbing Dundee jewellers and carrying out mallet attack

A man has appeared in court accused of robbing a jewellers and carrying out a mallet attack.

Dean King, 26, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of robbing Walker the Jeweller, on Union Street, with three other men and making off with jewellery on September 23.

Warrants were issued for his co-accused, Anthony Wheeldon and Connor Willis.

It is alleged the trio, of no fixed abode, assaulted staff, brandished an axe or similar, a mallet or similar and a hammer or similar before repeatedly striking display cabinets, forcing them open and stealing watches.

All three are also accused of, while acting with others, assaulting Gordon Morris, a customer, striking him on the head with a mallet or similar instrument, causing him to fall to the ground, all to his injury.

King made no plea or declaration and his case was continued for further examination. He was remanded in custody.