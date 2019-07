A man has been charged with carrying out an attack at a city pub.

Donnan Kilburn, of Cleghorn Street, is accused of assaulting Martin Wood at the Ancrum Arms on November 4 last year.

He allegedly repeatedly punched Mr Wood to the head at the Logie Street pub.

Following a motion by solicitor Anika Jethwa, the 37-year-old had his case continued without plea until August 2.

