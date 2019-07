A 32-year-old man will stand trial accused of assaulting a man at the Overgate Centre.

Jamie Ottaway allegedly attacked Daniel Montague in the shopping centre on October 1 last year.

Ottaway, of Kirk Street, denies pushing him on the body before repeatedly punching Mr Montague on the head and body, throwing him to the ground and repeatedly kicking him on the body.

After denying the charge, Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a trial for October 18 with a pre-trial hearing on September 26.