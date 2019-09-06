Man accused of raping woman and pushing her out of a car in Dundee

A man has appeared in court charged with raping a woman and pushing her out of a car.

Ryan Morrison, 22, of Thornbank Street, is charged with attacking the woman at an address in the Maryfield area of Dundee last month.

He appeared on a two-charge petition at the city’s sheriff court.

The first charge alleges that he assaulted the woman on August 10 by pinning her down and covering her mouth.

Morrison is thereafter accused of pulling the woman’s hair and striking her head on a door.

Prosecutors further allege that Morrison thereafter raped the woman.

A second charge states that Morrison attacked the woman in a stationary car on the same street.

Morrison allegedly pushed her out of the vehicle, causing the woman to fall to the ground, to her injury.

Morrison appeared before Sheriff Pino Di Emidio during the private hearing.

He made no plea or declaration and his case was continued for further examination.

Following a motion by solicitor George Donnelly, Morrison was released on bail.