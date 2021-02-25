Man accused of raping two pregnant women, dousing one in petrol and beating one with laptop

A man has been accused of raping two pregnant women, dousing one of them in petrol and beating another over the head with a laptop.

Aaron Bell allegedly attacked four different women at multiple addresses in Dundee between October 2013 and September 2019.

During one incident, Bell allegedly caused glass to shatter over a woman while she was holding a baby.

The 30-year-old made no plea when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegations.

On various occasions between October 12 2013 and May 21 2015, Bell allegedly shouted and swore at the woman, referred to her in derogatory terms, punched walls, threw items and threatened her at two different addresses.

He allegedly stole money from her and punched her on the head causing her to fall while she was pregnant.

Bell, of Balmerino Road, is accused of striking her on the head with a laptop, kicking her in the stomach, seizing her hair, pulling some of her hair out.

This was before he allegedly smashed a window causing glass to shatter on her and a baby she was holding.

It is alleged that Bell threw mobile phones at the woman if she refused sex before raping her.

He is also alleged to have raped the woman while she slept between February 1 2014 and December 6 2014.

Bell allegedly raped the woman on a separate occasion on December 7 2014.

Between August 1 2016 and August 31 2017, Bell allegedly seized a second woman’s throat and pinned her against a wall before strangling her with a seatbelt while she was in a car.

Court papers allege that he drove erratically before braking sharply, causing the woman to strike her head. Bell allegedly dragged the pregnant woman along the ground by her hair, doused her in petrol and threatened to set fire to her.

He allegedly choked the woman and raped her between April 1 2017 and June 10 2017. This was allegedly before he raped her on June 11 2017.

Bell is accused of repeatedly punching a third woman on the head and body between August 1 2017 and May 31 2018 before slapping her on the face, lunging at her and locking her inside a property.

A fourth woman was allegedly stopped from leaving an address by Bell between April 1 2019 and September 30 2019.

He allegedly removed money from her bank account, alienated her from her social group, removed her keys, seized her throat and repeatedly punched her on the face.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown continued Bell’s case on petition for further examination.

He was released on bail.