Man accused of racist abuse after allegedly stealing jar of chocolate spread from Dundee supermarket

A 41-year-old man is facing claims that he racially abused a supermarket employee and spat on a police officer after he was caught stealing a jar of chocolate spread.

Christopher Traynor is alleged to have committed the offences at Lidl, Dura Street, on March 20.

He also faces a separate allegation of attacking his partner.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Traynor was remanded in custody after being ordered to stand trial.

Prosecutors firstly allege that Traynor stole a jar of chocolate spread from the supermarket.

Thereafter, it is alleged that he tried to strike Ernest Okodugha with the jar while he was working at the store.

He is accused of acting in a racially aggravated manner towards him.

Traynor, of Burnside Court, allegedly shouted, swore and made racially offensive remarks towards Mr Okodugha.

Court papers also allege that Traynor spat on the head and body of police sergeant Daryll Platinga.

At Lidl and police headquarters on West Bell Street, he allegedly lashed out and struggled with sergeant Platinga and three other police officers.

This was before he allegedly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and making racial remarks.

A separate charge alleges that on May 19 at an address at Burnside Court, Traynor assaulted his partner by seizing her hair, punching and kicking her on the head, threatening to throw her out of a window, threatening to kill her and seizing her by the neck to her injury.

Traynor is also alleged to have punched a window at the property.

No plea was made on Traynor’s behalf when he appeared via video link from HMP Perth on petition.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fully committed Traynor for trial and remanded him in custody.