Man accused of racial remarks at Dundee’s DoubleTree by Hilton hotel

A man has been accused of making racial remarks at a city hotel.

Laurence Allen, of Newhaven, East Sussex, allegedly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear and alarm at the DoubleTree by Hilton on April 16 last year.

It is alleged that Allen shouted and swore at Katarzyna Zalewska, George McGrath and David Leslie before making racial remarks towards Ms Zalewska.

The 60-year-old is accused of failing to desist before assaulting Mr McGrath by striking him on the body with his arm. Allen did not appear at Dundee Sheriff Court to answer the charges.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continued the case without plea until next month.