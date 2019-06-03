Man accused of putting 13-month-old girl in tumble dryer and turning it on goes on trial in Dundee

A man went on trial on Monday accused of “endangering the life” of a 13-month-old girl by putting her in a tumble dryer and turning the machine on.

Thomas Dunn is alleged to have assaulted the baby to her severe injury and to the danger of her life twice in the space of three weeks at an address in Arbroath.

Dunn is further alleged to have repeatedly assaulted another baby over the course of almost three years by putting his hand over the boy’s mouth and nose and pinching it, restricting his breathing.

It is first alleged that on various occasions between April 3 2015 and January 8 2018 he assaulted the first child, at a house in Arbroath – from birth to the age of 33 months – by pinching his nose and restricting his breathing.

Then, on an occasion between December 18 2017 and January 8 last year, at the same address, it is alleged that he assaulted the girl, then aged 13 months.

Prosecutors allege that he placed the tot in a tumble dryer and closed the door, causing the machine to activate and the inner drum to rotate to the girl’s severe injury and the danger of her life.

A third charge alleges that between those dates Dunn assaulted the same girl by placing his hand over her mouth and restricting her breathing.

He is finally alleged to have again assaulted the girl to her severe injury and the danger of her life on January 8 2018.

Dunn, 25, of Comrie Crescent, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, is said to have repeatedly struck her on the head and body, repeatedly struck her against an unknown object or objects and bit her on the arm.

Advocate Niall McCluskey, defending Dunn, pled not guilty on his behalf on the first morning of the trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The trial, before Sheriff Alastair Brown, continues.