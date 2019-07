Mantas Sakalauskas, 25, denies attacking his partner and pinning her to a bed.

It is alleged that he attacked the woman at a property on Dens Road on Sunday.

Sakalauskas, of St Andrews Hostel, St Andrews, denies repeatedly punching the woman and kicking her on the body, as well as pinning her to a bed.

Sheriff Derek Reekie fixed a trial for September 12, with an intermediate diet on August 22.