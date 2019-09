A man is accused of attacking a staff member at a hospital.

Lawrence Traynor, 25, is charged with assaulting Adrian Chiweshe during the course of his employment at Stratheden Hospital, Cupar, on August 1.

He allegedly punched the man repeatedly on the head during the incident.

Traynor, of James Street, Dunfermline, had his case continued without plea until October 4 by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.