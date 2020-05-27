Man accused of punching dog and biting woman at Whitfield property

A man has been accused of endangering the life of a woman after biting her and punching a dog in the face.

Neil Brown is alleged to have committed the offences at an address in Whitfield on February 6.

Brown appeared via video link from HMP Perth when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutors allege the 32-year-old attacked the woman at an address on Kilbride Place.

He is accused of repeatedly seizing the woman by the body before repeatedly pushing her.

Brown allegedly pursued the woman before pinning her against a wall, seizing her throat and restricting her breathing as a result.

He then allegedly dragged her along the floor before repeatedly biting her.

Court papers allege this assault was to the danger of the woman’s life.

A separate charge alleges that Brown behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, making offensive remarks, violent threats and threatening to kill the woman.

He allegedly repeatedly struck a bed against the floor before acting aggressively towards the woman’s dog, named Cooper.

Brown is accused of punching Cooper in the face before throwing the dog across a room.

It is alleged he seized the woman’s phone and threw it against a wall in a bid to prevent her from contacting the police.

He is also accused of stealing a set of keys before acting aggressively towards police officers.

The charge states that Brown allegedly spat on a screen partition while inside a police van.

Brown allegedly kicked the inside of the vehicle before shouting, swearing and making violent threats towards the police.

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin said the Crown was prepared to proceed to trial against Brown.

A motion for bail was refused by Sheriff Lorna Drummond and Brown was remanded in custody. A further first diet was fixed for August.