Man accused of punching and throwing glass tumblers at Dundee FC fans social club

A man has appeared in court charged with attacking an 87-year-old pensioner.

William Abbott, of Ettrick Crescent, is accused of assaulting Robert Young in The Dee Club on Taylor Street on Sunday.

He appeared on petition before Sheriff Alastair Brown at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Abbott is also charged with assaulting Paul Neave at the same venue by punching him on the head.

Prosecutors allege the 34-year-old also culpably and recklessly threw glass tumblers towards patrons in the club.

A fourth charge alleges that Abbott threw a glass at Derek Spink, causing it to strike him on the body.

No plea was made on Abbot’s behalf by solicitor Paul Parker-Smith.

He was granted bail by Sheriff Brown and the case was continued for further examination.

Abbot will appear in court again at a later date.