Man accused of punching and kicking partner in Dundee while on bail

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of attacking his partner.
Stephen Petrie, of Lauderdale Avenue, allegedly assaulted the woman on Dunmore Street on July 27.
The 23-year-old denies repeatedly punching and kicking the woman on the head to her injury.
Petrie allegedly committed the offence while subject to bail.
After a plea of not guilty was tendered on his behalf, a trial was fixed for January by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.