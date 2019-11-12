Man accused of punching and kicking partner in Dundee while on bail

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of attacking his partner.

Stephen Petrie, of Lauderdale Avenue, allegedly assaulted the woman on Dunmore Street on July 27.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The 23-year-old denies repeatedly punching and kicking the woman on the head to her injury.

Petrie allegedly committed the offence while subject to bail.

After a plea of not guilty was tendered on his behalf, a trial was fixed for January by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.