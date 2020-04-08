Man accused of posting burning items at Dundee homeless unit and endangering life of staff member

A man allegedly endangered the lives of staff and residents at a homeless unit by trying to post burning items through a service hatch.

Gerrard Wilkinson appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court, accused of culpably and recklessly endangering the life of a staff member by committing the offence at the premises on Honeygreen Road on April 3.

Wilkinson, of Brook Court, made no plea to the single allegation on petition during the brief hearing before Sheriff Graeme Napier.

He is accused of culpably and recklessly setting fire to a piece of paper and a cardboard box in the reception area.

Thereafter, Wilkinson allegedly tried to post them through a service hatch which leads to the staff office and sleeping quarters.

Prosecutors allege that this put residents at the unit in danger.

Wilkinson is also accused of particularly endangering the life of a staff member who was asleep in the staff area.

The 45-year-old had his case continued for further examination before being released on bail.