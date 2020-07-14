Man accused of permanently disfiguring another after guitar attack

A Barnhill man has been accused of permanently disfiguring a man after attacking him with a guitar.

Aaron Murray, of Aberdour Place, allegedly assaulted Jamie McGrandle on the head and body with the musical instrument at the address where he stays on August 11 last year.

This allegedly caused him to suffer injury and permanent disfigurement.

Murray is also accused of attacking a woman during the same incident.

It is alleged the 28-year-old assaulted Chelsea Hill by sitting on top of her, pinning her to a sofa and repeatedly punching her on the head to her injury.

Murray then allegedly pursued her, seized her by the hair, seized her by the body, punched her on the head and knocked her to the ground.

He is also accused of damaging a mobile phone by throwing it.

Defence solicitor Jim Laverty made no plea on Murray’s behalf when he appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff John Rafferty released Murray on bail after continuing the case for further examination.