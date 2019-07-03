Wednesday, July 3rd 2019 Show Links
Man accused of number of driving offences including colliding with metal barrier

by Ciaran Shanks
July 3, 2019, 6:05 am
The junction where the collision is alleged to have taken place.
A 21-year-old man is accused of failing to give his details after a collision.

Gavin Craik will stand trial on October 11.

He denies that he drove without a valid policy of insurance on the A90 Kingsway at the junction with Charlotte Street on April 18.

Craik, of Armour Place, is also accused of failing to stop and give his details following a collision whereby he damaged a metal barrier and fence.

He further denies driving with only a provisional licence.

A pre-trial hearing was fixed for September 29.

