Trio in court accused of weapons and disturbance charges in Dundee on New Year’s Day

One of three men accused of behaving abusively outside a flat in Menzieshill on New Year’s Day has denied allegations against him.

Calum Miller, 20, denies shouting, swearing, challenging people to fight, smashing a window and brandishing weapons alongside Steven Halestones and Lee Hathaway, both 21.

Miller also faces a separate charge of possessing a baseball bat.

He will stand trial on April 29, with a pre-trial hearing on April 9.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Halestones, of South Road, and Hathaway, of Ballindean Place, had their cases continued until January 24.

Both are facing the same charge as Miller of aggressive behaviour, as well as separate charges of possessing weapons.