Man accused of narrowly avoiding collision at Dundee junction before attacking two others

A man has been accused of narrowly avoiding a collision with people at a junction before attacking two other men.

Neil Milne, of Finella Terrace, allegedly drove dangerously on February 9 at The Stack Leisure Park, at the junction with Harefield Road, by failing to give way to two men and a child using a crossing by driving across it while they were using it, causing them to take evasive action.

Milne allegedly ran towards one man while shouting and repeatedly claiming he had a knife and was going to stab him.

The 40-year-old allegedly repeatedly punched the same man and another man on the head.

Milne’s case was continued without plea until April.